Finalists for the annual Matihiko Awards which recognise and honour Māori excellence in the digital and tech industry have been revealed by Māori tech incubator and community, Te Hapori Matihiko.
The awards ceremony is scheduled for July 7, 2023, at Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua.
“We are blown away by the tremendous response and the remarkable talent showcased in the nominations,” says Katie Brown, co-founder of Te Hapori Matihiko.
“The digital and tech industry has seen an incredible surge of innovation both within Aotearoa and on the global stage.”
The Matihiko Awards provide a platform to celebrate and honour Māori innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders who have achieved success in the digital and tech sectors.
Eleven categories span individual change-makers, to kaupapa-centric awards like hauora. Philanthropy and global impact has two winners, a Totara (rangatira) and a Tipu (emergent leader).
“These awards aim to recognise and celebrate the exceptional contributions made by Māori in this field,” said Brown.
Toi Hangarau, a comprehensive state sector report on Māori-owned technology companies says there are around 72 Māori-owned technology companies in Aotearoa employing some 1300 people.
Sixteen of the companies employ an average of 32 per cent Māori staff, compared to just 4 per cent Māori in the country’s overall IT workforce.
In 2021, the tech sector contributed $7 billion towards New Zealand’s GDP and, since 2016 it has grown at twice the annual rate of the wider economy.
Lee Timutimu, co-founder of Te Hapori Matihiko, says the diverse range of accomplishments and innovations shown by the Matihiko Awards finalists show there is depth of talent within the Māori digital and tech sector.
“The Matihiko Awards serve as a testament to the incredible talent and ingenuity within the Māori community.” Timutimu says.
“It’s an opportunity to recognise their valuable contributions, inspire rangatahi, and encourage growth of Māori in the digital and tech industry,”
2023 Matihiko Awards Finalists
Living Icon and Emergent Icon
Aleisha Amohia, Catalyst IT
Robyn Kamira, Paua Interface Ltd
Maru Nihoniho, Metia Interactive
Taikawa Tamati-Elliffe, Ngāti Gaming
Amber Taylor, Ara Journeys
Dr Warren Williams, Digital Taniwha
Change Maker and Emergent Change Maker Award
(Sponsored by: Te Huarahi Tika Trust)
Jesse Armstrong, VAKA
Kaye Maree Dunn, MEA Ltd
Raymond McKay, RUN Aotearoa
Naomi Manu, Auraki Group
Shanon O’Connor, Tōnui Collab
Amber Taylor, Ara Journeys
Kaupapa Award
Elle Archer, ELG
Owyn Aitken, Remojo Tech
Peter Lucas Jones, Te Hiku Media
Awhina Ngatuere, Toi Kai Rawa Trust / Ko Māui Hangarau
Veeshayne Patuwai, Mana Wāhine
Potaua Biasiny-Tule, DNA
Dr Warren Williams, Digital Taniwha
Te Kei o Te Waka Tainui - Te Pae Hononga
Rangatiratanga Award
(Sponsored by: Te Puni Kokiri)
Pera Barrett, Shoebox Christmas Aotearoa
Denise Carter Bennett, Datacom
Rahui Brownlee, KPMG
Kris Dempster-Rivett, Internet NZ / DECA
Raymond McKay, RUN Aotearoa
Phil Kupenga, Next Chapter Consulting
Tewaiehu Savage, Kōtui Ako Virtual Learning Network Aotearoa
Potaua Biasiny-Tule, DNA
Whiua ki te Ao Award
(Sponsored by: Ngāti Toa Rangatira)
Mel Gollan, RIPA Global
Jordan Koziol-Repia, KIWA Digital / Voice Q
Peter-Lucas Jones, Te Hiku Media
Tuterangiwhiu Grant-Cairns, Online Reo Agency
Hohepa (Cory) McKenzie, Company-X
Kale Panoho, K&J Growth
Dylan Pahina, Altered State Machine
Kaitiaki o te Taiao Award
(Sponsored by: Aurecon)
Sara Smeath, Circlr
Michele Wilson & Samantha Veitch, ehoa app
Owyn Aitken, Remojo Tech
James Morrison
Mel Gollan, RIPA Global
Public Sector Award
(Sponsored by: MBIE)
Kara Nepe-Apatu, Te Rau Hihiri
He Ara Poutama mō te reo Māori, Te Mātāwai & Nicholson Consulting
Teresa Pollard, Te Pūkenga
Steve Renata, KIWA Digital
Kaiāwhina Award
(Sponsored by: InternetNZ)
Tina Clarke, Tolaga Bay Innovation Hub
Kris Dempster-Rivett, InternetNZ
Kaye Maree Dunn, MEA Ltd
Tina Kaiawe, Te Kei o Te Waka Tainui - Te Pae Hononga
Hemi Ruka
Dougal Stott, Dev Academy Aotearoa
Charis Tutaki, Aurecon
Pakihi Award
(Sponsored by: Waikato-Tainui)
Madison Henry-Ryan, Māui Studios Aotearoa
Peke-Tupaea Manawaiti, Pou Digital
Hoani Matenga, HIWA Systems
Raymond McKay, RUN Aotearoa
Kale Panoho, K&J Growth
Steve Renata, KIWA Digital
Innovator and Emergent Innovator
(Sponsored by: Payments NZ)
Robyn Kamira, Paua Interface Ltd
Maru Nihoniho, Metia Interactive
Te Miringa Parkes, Ūkaipō
Amber Taylor, Ara Journeys
Hiria Te Rangi, Tuaiwi Labs
Michele Wilson & Samantha Veitch, ehoa app
Corporate Change
Rahui Brownlee, KPMG
Denise Carter Bennett, Datacom
Riki Hollings, Spark NZ | Kora Aotearoa
Rose Schwass, Te Whatu Ora Tairāwhiti
Megan Tapsell, ANZ - GM Enterprise & Pacific Technology
Dan Te Whenua Walker, Microsoft
Ernestynne Walsh, Nicholson Consulting
For more information about the Matihiko Awards and Te Hapori Matihiko, visit www.matihiko.nz .