Finalists for the annual Matihiko Awards which recognise and honour Māori excellence in the digital and tech industry have been revealed by Māori tech incubator and community, Te Hapori Matihiko.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for July 7, 2023, at Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua.

“We are blown away by the tremendous response and the remarkable talent showcased in the nominations,” says Katie Brown, co-founder of Te Hapori Matihiko.

“The digital and tech industry has seen an incredible surge of innovation both within Aotearoa and on the global stage.”

The Matihiko Awards provide a platform to celebrate and honour Māori innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders who have achieved success in the digital and tech sectors.

Lee Timutimu and Katie Brown, co-founders of Te Hapori Matihiko, a community for Māori working in digital and tech roles. Photo / Supplied

Eleven categories span individual change-makers, to kaupapa-centric awards like hauora. Philanthropy and global impact has two winners, a Totara (rangatira) and a Tipu (emergent leader).

“These awards aim to recognise and celebrate the exceptional contributions made by Māori in this field,” said Brown.

Toi Hangarau, a comprehensive state sector report on Māori-owned technology companies says there are around 72 Māori-owned technology companies in Aotearoa employing some 1300 people.

Sixteen of the companies employ an average of 32 per cent Māori staff, compared to just 4 per cent Māori in the country’s overall IT workforce.

In 2021, the tech sector contributed $7 billion towards New Zealand’s GDP and, since 2016 it has grown at twice the annual rate of the wider economy.

Lee Timutimu, co-founder of Te Hapori Matihiko, says the diverse range of accomplishments and innovations shown by the Matihiko Awards finalists show there is depth of talent within the Māori digital and tech sector.

“The Matihiko Awards serve as a testament to the incredible talent and ingenuity within the Māori community.” Timutimu says.

“It’s an opportunity to recognise their valuable contributions, inspire rangatahi, and encourage growth of Māori in the digital and tech industry,”

2023 Matihiko Awards Finalists

Living Icon and Emergent Icon

Aleisha Amohia, Catalyst IT

Robyn Kamira, Paua Interface Ltd

Maru Nihoniho, Metia Interactive

Taikawa Tamati-Elliffe, Ngāti Gaming

Amber Taylor, Ara Journeys

Dr Warren Williams, Digital Taniwha

‍Change Maker and Emergent Change Maker Award

(Sponsored by: Te Huarahi Tika Trust)

Jesse Armstrong, VAKA

Kaye Maree Dunn, MEA Ltd

Raymond McKay, RUN Aotearoa

Naomi Manu, Auraki Group

Shanon O’Connor, Tōnui Collab

Amber Taylor, Ara Journeys

Kaupapa Award

Elle Archer, ELG

Owyn Aitken, Remojo Tech

Peter Lucas Jones, Te Hiku Media

Awhina Ngatuere, Toi Kai Rawa Trust / Ko Māui Hangarau

Veeshayne Patuwai, Mana Wāhine

Potaua Biasiny-Tule, DNA

Dr Warren Williams, Digital Taniwha

Te Kei o Te Waka Tainui - Te Pae Hononga‍‍

Rangatiratanga Award

(Sponsored by: Te Puni Kokiri)

Pera Barrett, Shoebox Christmas Aotearoa

Denise Carter Bennett, Datacom

Rahui Brownlee, KPMG

Kris Dempster-Rivett, Internet NZ / DECA

Raymond McKay, RUN Aotearoa

Phil Kupenga, Next Chapter Consulting

Tewaiehu Savage, Kōtui Ako Virtual Learning Network Aotearoa

Potaua Biasiny-Tule, DNA

‍Whiua ki te Ao Award

(Sponsored by: Ngāti Toa Rangatira)

Mel Gollan, RIPA Global

Jordan Koziol-Repia, KIWA Digital / Voice Q

Peter-Lucas Jones, Te Hiku Media

Tuterangiwhiu Grant-Cairns, Online Reo Agency

Hohepa (Cory) McKenzie, Company-X

Kale Panoho, K&J Growth

Dylan Pahina, Altered State Machine

Kaitiaki o te Taiao Award

(Sponsored by: Aurecon)

Sara Smeath, Circlr

Michele Wilson & Samantha Veitch, ehoa app

Owyn Aitken, Remojo Tech

James Morrison

Mel Gollan, RIPA Global

Public Sector Award

(Sponsored by: MBIE)

Kara Nepe-Apatu, Te Rau Hihiri

He Ara Poutama mō te reo Māori, Te Mātāwai & Nicholson Consulting

Teresa Pollard, Te Pūkenga

Steve Renata, KIWA Digital

Kaiāwhina Award

(Sponsored by: InternetNZ)

Tina Clarke, Tolaga Bay Innovation Hub

Kris Dempster-Rivett, InternetNZ

Kaye Maree Dunn, MEA Ltd

Tina Kaiawe, Te Kei o Te Waka Tainui - Te Pae Hononga

Hemi Ruka

Dougal Stott, Dev Academy Aotearoa

Charis Tutaki, Aurecon

Pakihi Award

(Sponsored by: Waikato-Tainui)

Madison Henry-Ryan, Māui Studios Aotearoa

Peke-Tupaea Manawaiti, Pou Digital

Hoani Matenga, HIWA Systems

Raymond McKay, RUN Aotearoa

Kale Panoho, K&J Growth

Steve Renata, KIWA Digital

Innovator and Emergent Innovator

(Sponsored by: Payments NZ)

Robyn Kamira, Paua Interface Ltd

Maru Nihoniho, Metia Interactive

Te Miringa Parkes, Ūkaipō

Amber Taylor, Ara Journeys

Hiria Te Rangi, Tuaiwi Labs

Michele Wilson & Samantha Veitch, ehoa app

Corporate Change

‍Rahui Brownlee, KPMG

Denise Carter Bennett, Datacom

Riki Hollings, Spark NZ | Kora Aotearoa

Rose Schwass, Te Whatu Ora Tairāwhiti

Megan Tapsell, ANZ - GM Enterprise & Pacific Technology

Dan Te Whenua Walker, Microsoft

Ernestynne Walsh, Nicholson Consulting

For more information about the Matihiko Awards and Te Hapori Matihiko, visit www.matihiko.nz .