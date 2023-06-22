Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Cleanery scrubs up for US launch

Chris Keall
By
4 mins to read
Cleanery co founders Ellie Brade and Mark Sorensen on expanding their green cleaning and personal grooming products into Coles and Woolworths across the Tasman, and a new push into the US.

If an FMCG startup can be marked by its distribution then Cleanery is, well, cleaning up.

This time last year, husband-and-wife co-founders Mark Sorensen and Ellie Brade had just raised $2.3 million in seed funding.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business