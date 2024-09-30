Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

‘We couldn’t have done it without AI’ – Kiwi startup Ideally raises $6m

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Ideally co-founder James Donald.

Ideally co-founder James Donald.

“We genuinely could not have existed without generative AI,” says James Donald, co-founder of Ideally, a customer-research platform.

His Auckland-based startup has also taken advantage of a low-tech, old-school edge (which we’ll get to shortly) as it’s signed up a roster of blue-chip clients.

And it’s just revealed an A$5.5

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business