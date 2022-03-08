Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

NZ's first women-only business accelerator open for applications

4 minutes to read
Electrify Accelerator founder Marian Johnson. Photo / Dean Purcell

Electrify Accelerator founder Marian Johnson. Photo / Dean Purcell

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

A new business incubator is aiming to address the tech sector's long-standing diversity problem.

The Electrify Accelerator, founded by Marian Johnson, bills itself as New Zealand's first women-only business accelerator.

Housed within Johnson's "Ministry of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.