US says Israel has a right to defence after Hezbollah attack but wary of war

Reuters
3 mins to read
The US, Egypt and Qatar have sought an end to the war in Gaza. Photo / Getty Images

Israel has a right to defend itself after the Golan Heights attack, but it must be wary of letting the situation escalate into a wider war, says Washington.

The United States has blamed Lebanon-based Hezbollah for a rocket attack in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that killed 12 children and teenagers on a football field while raising the threat of a wider war in the Middle East.

Israel also blamed Hezbollah and said it would strike hard against the Iran-backed group after the attack, but Hezbollah has denied any responsibility.

The strike raised fears of a wider conflict in the region where tensions have intensified due to Israel’s war in Gaza. That onslaught, which began more than nine months ago, has killed tens of thousands and caused a massive humanitarian crisis throughout the narrow coastal enclave. Druze clergymen attended the funeral of some of the 12 youths killed by a rocket at Golan Heights.

”This attack was conducted by Lebanese Hezbollah. It was their rocket, and launched from an area they control,” the White House said in a statement. It added that Washington has been in discussions with Israeli and Lebanese officials since Saturday’s attack, which it condemned and described as “horrific”.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Photo / Getty Images
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he does not want to see an escalation of conflict on Israel’s northern border and reiterated US support for Israel.”

I emphasise [Israel’s] right to defend its citizens and our determination to make sure that they’re able to do that,” Blinken said during a news conference in Tokyo.

”But we also don’t want to see the conflict escalate. We don’t want to see it spread.”

The White House said Washington was working on a diplomatic solution to end attacks on the Israel-Lebanon border.

Blinken said he was saddened by the loss of life and added that reaching a ceasefire deal in the war in Gaza could help calm the situation on Israel’s border with Lebanon.

”It’s so important that we help defuse that conflict, not only prevent it from escalating, prevent it from spreading, but to defuse it because you have so many people in both countries, in both Israel and Lebanon, who’ve been displaced from their homes,” Blinken said.

A view of the damage to the soccer field after a missile attack on the town of Majdal Shams in the northern Golan Heights. Photo / Getty Images
The US, Qatar and Egypt have sought to mediate in the dispute. But Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which controls Gaza, have yet to forge a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer echoed Blinken’s statement.

”Israel has every right to defend itself against Hezbollah like they do against Hamas,” Schumer told CBS News in an interview.

”I don’t think anyone wants a wider war. So I hope there are moves to de-escalate.”

