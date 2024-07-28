The US, Egypt and Qatar have sought an end to the war in Gaza. Photo / Getty Images

Israel has a right to defend itself after the Golan Heights attack, but it must be wary of letting the situation escalate into a wider war, says Washington.

The United States has blamed Lebanon-based Hezbollah for a rocket attack in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that killed 12 children and teenagers on a football field while raising the threat of a wider war in the Middle East.

Israel also blamed Hezbollah and said it would strike hard against the Iran-backed group after the attack, but Hezbollah has denied any responsibility.

The strike raised fears of a wider conflict in the region where tensions have intensified due to Israel’s war in Gaza. That onslaught, which began more than nine months ago, has killed tens of thousands and caused a massive humanitarian crisis throughout the narrow coastal enclave. Druze clergymen attended the funeral of some of the 12 youths killed by a rocket at Golan Heights.

”This attack was conducted by Lebanese Hezbollah. It was their rocket, and launched from an area they control,” the White House said in a statement. It added that Washington has been in discussions with Israeli and Lebanese officials since Saturday’s attack, which it condemned and described as “horrific”.