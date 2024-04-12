OPINION

Welcome to the Politics briefing. New Zealand is moving at pace to get closer to its traditional allies the United States and Australia as rivalry between the US and China heats up - and today marks a major milestone in that direction.

The joint statement out of Washington DC this morning by Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Secretary of State Antony Blinken virtually signs up New Zealand to Pillar Two of Aukus. It says New Zealand and the US “see powerful reasons for New Zealand engaging practically” with Aukus and the Quad, a strategic group of the US, Australia, India and Japan formed in response to China’s rise, and a trade-focused US initiative New Zealand is already committed to, the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity.

That goes a lot further than the joint statement from New Zealand and Australian ministers in February which said they “discussed the Aukus trilateral partnership and agreed it made a positive contribution toward maintaining peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific”.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon told reporters this morning that his Government was going no further than Labour had gone last term, but Labour committed to only explore what Aukus II meant. The statement above suggests New Zealand is already embracing the prospect of engagement with Aukus - without the public knowing what it involves and without Cabinet having agreed to it.

Foreign policy is rarely a subject of great domestic debate, but with Labour now sounding alarm bells about getting involved in Aukus II, a largely bipartisan approach is under threat. Aukus I, of course, is Australia’s deal to get US and UK help to acquire nuclear-powered submarines. Herald columnist Matthew Hooton today suggests it is time for New Zealand to start having the sorts of serious conversations on war and defence under way in other parts of the world “rather than just blundering unintentionally into a hopeless halfway house”.

Deputy political editor Thomas Coughlan also has a report below on a press conference Peters gave from the US earlier in the week in which he slammed former PM Helen Clark for expressing concerns over Aukus and the revival of Anzus.

Cross-party surprise

Meanwhile, the decision by Act and New Zealand First to support a Green MP’s bill to select committee that would overturn the Citizenship (Western Samoa) Act 1982 was a shock, leaving National the only party opposing it. It is not expected that the three parties in the coalition Government take the same position on members’ bills. In fact, there is a specific clause in both the Act and NZ First coalition agreements that: “The Parties agree to a ‘no surprises’ approach to new members’ bills. However, no party is obliged to support another party’s members’ bill.” By extension, no party is expected to oppose particular measures either.

I looked up the old Hansard from 1982 last night to get more detail on the passage of the original bill which was in response to an unexpected Privy Council decision, the effect of which was that about 100,000 Western Samoans born between 1928 and 1949 were New Zealand citizens - which overturned 60 years of understanding. That amounted to about 60 per cent of the population of Western Samoa (now called Samoa). And any Government is entitled to overturn an unexpected decision from a court. It’s called parliamentary supremacy.

Jim McLay as Attorney-General introduced the bill after having flown to Apia (with then-Labour deputy leader David Lange) to discuss the Privy Council judgment with the Samoan Government. The bill as passed, overturning the court decision with some concessions as well, was supported by the Western Samoa Government and Labour at the time.

After the jubilation on Wednesday at Act and NZ First’s decisions to provisionally support the repeal bill, it is difficult to see them change their positions. Besides which the bill affects such a small number of people, up to 5000, that its impact may be more symbolic than real. Not too many 80- or 90-year-olds would want to up sticks and move to another country.

Quote unquote

“Is the rule now that political questions can’t be political in their answers?” - Leader of the House Chris Bishop to Speaker Gerry Brownlee.

“No, of course not. But your version, your assessment of what is a politically charged question and mine, are clearly different. Your view on what is a reasonable answer and mine are different, but mine will prevail” - the Speaker rules.

Micro quiz

Winston Peters had his birthday in Washington DC this week. How old was he? (Answer below.)

Brickbat

National's Cameron Brewer. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National for putting up a first-term backbencher, Cameron Brewer, to attempt to explain the party’s position on the bill to overturn the Citizenship (Western Samoa) Act 1982. Whether it be to support or oppose, the sensitivity of the bill required someone with seniority and experience.

Bouquet

Hauraki-Waikato MP Hana (rhymes with Ghana) Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Goes to Hauraki-Waikato MP Hana (rhymes with Ghana) Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke for politely correcting deputy Speaker Greg O’Connor, who continues to call her Hannah (rhymes with spanner)...

Quiz answer: He turned 79.

