Act and New Zealand First have shocked Parliament tonight by supporting a bill to select committee that would provide entitlement to New Zealand citizenship for a group of people born in the then Western Samoa whose citizenship was removed by law in 1982.

The bill, Restoring Citizenship Removed by Citizenship (Western Samoa) Act 1982 Bill, is in the name of Green Party MP Teanau Tuiono.

It would create a pathway to citizenship for a group of older Samoans - thought to number about 5000 - who were born between 1924 and 1949.

“Fairness is at the heart of the bill,” Tuiono told Parliament.

“It is very simple. We had a group of New Zealand citizens who had their citizenship recognised and then they had their citizenship removed by statute.

“It’s just unfair, plain and simple. The state should not be able to remove citizenship wholesale like this.”

The House erupted in applause when first of all Act MP Parmjeet Parmar said her party would be supporting the bill to select committee, and then Casey Costello said New Zealand First would also be supporting it.

The galleries were full of supporters including former MPs Anae Arthur Anae and Aupito William Sio. The Speaker of the Samoan Parliament and several MPs are also visiting Parliament this week.

The bill passed its first reading 74 votes to 49, with National being the only party that voted against it.

The bill addresses what has been a weeping sore since 1982 when the Muldoon Government passed a law effectively overturning a Privy Council ruling that had confirmed New Zealand citizenship on a cohort of people that had received citizenship when New Zealand established its own citizenship in 1948.

This bill will be considered by the government administration select committee.

If the Greens’ support had been confined to Labour and Te Pāti Māori, it would not have passed.

But with either Act or New Zealand First, it had enough votes to get to select committee.

Samoa was until 1997 known as Western Samoa.

Audrey Young is the senior political correspondent at the New Zealand Herald based at Parliament, specialises in writing about politics and power.