New Zealand / Politics

Coalition power players: David Seymour, Shane Jones - Act, NZ First ministers with most power

Claire Trevett
By
11 mins to read
Associate Education Minister David Seymour and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announce the Government’s plan to tackle truancy. Video / Mark Mitchell

Who’s got the power? As the new Coalition Government has settled into its seats, it has become clear that while National is the larger sibling, it has handed over significant chunks of power to

