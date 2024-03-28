Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Act leader David Seymour on lifting state funding for private schools but reducing free lunches in state schools

Claire Trevett
By
4 mins to read
Associate Health Minister David Seymour speaks about Pharmac and myeloma blood cancer drugs. Video / NZ Herald

Act leader David Seymour says he wants private schools to get a bigger subsidy from the Government – and the move has some support from Labour leader Chris Hipkins providing it isn’t at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics