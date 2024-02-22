Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Minister for Regional Development, Shane Jones, aka “The Prince of the Provinces”, who reckoned he wasn’t going to let some “dim-witted frog” stand between him and progress.
Shane Jones:
The Prince of the Provinces, Matua Shane Jones, a great chief fond of speaking about himself in the third person, has no time for Ginny Anderson’s comments, “nephs” on the couch, bank economists and a “dim-witted frog” getting in the way of infrastructure projects and mining.
Ben Picton:
We find Rabobank’s Sydney-based senior market strategist in Tokoroa, where’s he on a speaking tour commenting about the outlook for the New Zealand economy and where our interest rates are going.
Nathan Guy:
The former Minister of Agriculture talks red meat and honey wearing his chair’s hat for the Meat Industry Association and Apiculture NZ.
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondent talks about Tay Tay, mutton and wine.
