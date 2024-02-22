This frog may or may not be dim-witted. Photo / Pexels / Pixabay

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Minister for Regional Development, Shane Jones, aka “The Prince of the Provinces”, who reckoned he wasn’t going to let some “dim-witted frog” stand between him and progress.

On with the show:

Shane Jones:

The Prince of the Provinces, Matua Shane Jones, a great chief fond of speaking about himself in the third person, has no time for Ginny Anderson’s comments, “nephs” on the couch, bank economists and a “dim-witted frog” getting in the way of infrastructure projects and mining.

Ben Picton:

We find Rabobank’s Sydney-based senior market strategist in Tokoroa, where’s he on a speaking tour commenting about the outlook for the New Zealand economy and where our interest rates are going.

Nathan Guy:

The former Minister of Agriculture talks red meat and honey wearing his chair’s hat for the Meat Industry Association and Apiculture NZ.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about Tay Tay, mutton and wine.

