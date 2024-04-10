Plans to save Newshub set to be revealed, how the Government’s planning to crackdown on truancy and the West Coast gears up for more wild weather. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / RNZ

Former National Party leader and Auckland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Simon Bridges has topped a poll of possible mayoral candidates at next year’s local body elections.

An Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance-Curia poll of prominent names found Bridges had a net favourability of +18 per cent, well ahead of Mayor Wayne Brown and former Deputy Prime Minister and Westie Paula Bennett, each on +12 per cent.

Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson was at +10 per cent, well ahead of two members of the Labour Party, North Shore councillor Richard Hills at -1 per cent, and former Mt Roskill MP and Transport Minister Michael Wood at -9 per cent.

Of the six names in the poll, only Wood has categorically ruled out standing for the mayoralty, saying there is “zero chance” he will put his hat in the ring.

Bridges, who last month was appointed to chair NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi, said he is very focused on his current responsibilities and enjoying them.

“I am unlikely to stand for public office in the future,” he said.

Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesman Sam Warren said Brown’s popularity took a hit following last year’s floods but his favourability is now back in the black and on par with the likes of Bennett and Simpson.

“Interestingly, it’s Simon Bridges who leads the pack by a country mile since his appointment as chief executive of the Auckland Business Chamber, and more recently, news of chairing the NZ Transport Agency,” said Warren.

The poll found Bridges edging Bennett in favourability with men and women, and Bridges more popular with National and Act voters, who tend to have a higher voter turnout at local body elections. Simpson was more popular with Labour voters than Hills, but the climate-conscious Hills has strong backing among Green voters.

Simon Bridges said he is unlikely to stand for public office.

Bridges was more popular than Bennett in West Auckland, and Simpson reigns supreme on her home turf in the Blue Ribbon and vote-rich eastern suburbs.

Brown’s favourability is holding up among men and women, and doing well with the over 60s, but he’s in a battle with Bridges and Benett across much of the city, except South Auckland where the incumbent has a handy lead over other potential rivals. Unfortunately for Brown, voter turnout is low in the south.

Bennett, who confirmed last month that she is considering a tilt at the mayoralty next year, had no comment on the poll.

Hills said it is always interesting to see polls pop up from time to time, saying “The only thing on my mind is fighting to get the best outcomes for Aucklanders in the 10-year budget”.

Simpson, who like Hills, is weighing up whether to stand at the elections on October 11 next year, had no comment.

Councillors Desley Simpson, centre, and Richard Hills, right, are each weighing up whether to stand for the mayoralty. Photo / Dean Purcell

Brown, who last month said he is “carrying on as if he will” stand for the mayoralty, did not want to comment, but a source close to him said he was not worried about the poll and focused on fixing Auckland.

Political polls include the net favourability of national politicians and regularly show senior politicians in negative territory.

The latest Taxpayers’ Union-Curia poll this week found Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s net favourability has fallen another two points to -7 per cent. Labour leader Chris Hipkins’ support plunged eight points to -6 per cent, David Seymour is down three points to -11 per cent while Winston Peters is down six points to -18 per cent.

The poll of 1000 Aucklanders of voting age was taken between March 20 and March 24 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 per cent. To maximise the response rate, people who said they were unlikely or very unlikely to vote in next year’s election were excluded.

