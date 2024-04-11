Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Do we need to borrow more to pay for tax cuts? - Budget 2024

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
4 mins to read
Finance Minister Nicola Willis talking about her Budget Policy Statement, which highlights how the Government is expected to receive less tax revenue to pay for its promises, including tax cuts. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Nicola Willis talking about her Budget Policy Statement, which highlights how the Government is expected to receive less tax revenue to pay for its promises, including tax cuts. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Nicola Willis is digging in her heels, arguing the Government’s promised income tax cuts won’t be debt-funded.

Her call comes despite Labour’s Barbara Edmonds and the Greens’ Chlöe Swarbrick challenging this notion,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business