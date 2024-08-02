Joe Biden told the daughter of one of the hostages freed in a prisoner swap not to have “serious guys until you’re 30”. Video / The Telegraph

United States President Joe Biden told the daughter of one of the hostages freed in a prisoner swap with Russia not to have “serious guys until you’re 30″.

Biden broke from his speech on the historic release of Americans detained in Russia to pull Miriam Butorin, the 12-year-old daughter of Aslu Kurmasheva, to his side and ask the room to sing Happy Birthday to her.

“As you all know, we have a tradition in the Biden family. We sing Happy Birthday,” he said.

After the song, he had some advice for the girl, who turns 13 on Friday US time, saying: “And remember, no serious guys until you’re 30. God love you.”