Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

US President Joe Biden tells freed prisoner’s 12-year-old daughter: ‘No serious guys until you’re 30’

Daily Telegraph UK
By Tony Diver, George Styllis
2 mins to read
Joe Biden told the daughter of one of the hostages freed in a prisoner swap not to have “serious guys until you’re 30”. Video / The Telegraph

United States President Joe Biden told the daughter of one of the hostages freed in a prisoner swap with Russia not to have “serious guys until you’re 30″.

Biden broke from his speech on the historic release of Americans detained in Russia to pull Miriam Butorin, the 12-year-old daughter of Aslu Kurmasheva, to his side and ask the room to sing Happy Birthday to her.

“As you all know, we have a tradition in the Biden family. We sing Happy Birthday,” he said.

After the song, he had some advice for the girl, who turns 13 on Friday US time, saying: “And remember, no serious guys until you’re 30. God love you.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Biden earlier confirmed that negotiations had resulted in the release of 16 people, including five Germans and seven Russian citizens.

They include Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal who was arrested in 2023 on spying charges, Paul Whelan, a former US marine, Vladimir Kara-Murza, a journalist and Russian opposition figure, and Kurmasheva, a Russian-American reporter.

In exchange for 16 prisoners released from Russia, the US co-ordinated the release of eight Russian criminals including Vadim Krasikov, the “bicycle assassin” who killed a Georgian national in Berlin in 2019.

Biden hailed the deal as a “feat of diplomacy” that was a testament to having good allies who make “bold and brave decisions”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The statement came almost two weeks after Biden stepped back from the presidential race following criticism of his age and mental acuity. He has been replaced at the top of the Democratic ticket by his Vice-President, Kamala Harris.

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World