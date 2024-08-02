Home / World

High-stakes diplomacy: Inside the deal that led to a blockbuster US-Russia prisoner swap

Washington Post
By: Shane Harris , Yasmeen Abutaleb and Souad Mekhennet
15 mins to read

For the past two weeks, Biden administration officials were confident that they had finally secured a deal to release more than a dozen journalists, pro-democracy activists and wrongfully detained Americans from Russian prisons.

The negotiations

