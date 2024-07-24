United States President Joe Biden is set to deliver a speech from the White House to explain why he bowed out of the race to win another term, with a little over three months to go until election day.

It will be Biden’s first public address since his announcement via social media on Monday NZT that he had ended his bid for a second term and was endorsing Vice-President Kamala Harris.

Biden has kept a low profile since last week, when he came down with Covid-19 and went into isolation at his private residence in Delaware. He called into his campaign headquarters on Tuesday to urge staffers and volunteers to give “every bit of your heart and soul” to Harris.

During the four-minute phone call, Biden said that while he will not be on the ballot, he will still be “fully engaged” in the last six months of his presidency.