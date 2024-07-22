On November 20, 2024, 16 days after the US presidential elections, Biden turns 82. You can still be very active at 82, but being the American president and protector of the free world and its economy is not likely the job recommended for any octogenarian.

History will show Biden was a sound-minded president who wrestled the Oval Office from Trump in 2021 after four years of Trump disruption. Biden said he saw himself as a bridge president and his role was to re-unite the US and bring through new Democratic political blood. Time will tell if those two goals were met.

Biden, who Trump labelled “Sleepy Joe” became the 46th president in 2021, and had experience having been Barack Obama’s vice-president - the 47th vice-president in American history - from 2009 to 2017.

Former US President Barack Obama. Photo / AP

His decision yesterday not to seek re-election came after behind-the-scene negotiations with colleagues, former presidents Obama and Bill Clinton and of course counsel from his family.

US polls consistently all year showed that Biden’s age worried many voters as they contemplated giving him four more years as President. Even Biden’s staunchest supporters and money donors wanted Joe to go. His decision to dig in his heels may ultimately cost the Democrats the White House in November.

Former US President Donald Trump during the Republican National Convention. Photo / Getty Images

The attempted assassination of Republican nominee Trump, also gave his presidential campaign a huge and unexpected boost.

Trump now sits in the box seat while Biden is in the outbox.

Biden will see out the remaining few months as the most powerful man in the world, then retire. The best he can do now is get as many Americans united to stand up to Trump and support the likely Democratic nominee, Vice-President Kamala Harris.

Vice-President Kamala Harris at a campaign event in Philadelphia. Photo / Demetrius Freeman / Washington Post

The big question won’t be is America ready for a woman president, but is it ready for a black woman president in Harris?

Obama’s historical presidential victory was hard fought. Let’s hope Americans vote this time on their similarities and not their differences.