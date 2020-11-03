Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

US election: A 'country grappling' with just about everything seeks answers

9 minutes to read

Supporters of President Trump gathering for a caravan rally in San Antonio on Sunday. Photo / Tamir Kalifa, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Matt Flegenheimer

How a divided nation decides on a leader to represent it.

From the start of his 2020 campaign, Joe Biden insisted that President Donald Trump was an aberration, his norm-breaking, race-baiting tenure anathema to the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.