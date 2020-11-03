Website of the Year

World

US election: Undeterred by pandemic, Americans prepare to render verdict on Trump

9 minutes to read

President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd after speaking at a campaign event Grand Rapids. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Shane Goldmacher

Voters on both sides of the nation's widening political divide prepared today to render a verdict on President Donald Trump's four tumultuous years in the White House and, in particular, his management of the coronavirus

