Business

It's the end of an era for the media, no matter who wins the US election

9 minutes to read

US President Donald Trump. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Ben Smith

There's a media phenomenon old-time blogger Mickey Kaus calls "overism": articles in the week before the election whose premise is that even before the votes are counted, we know the winner — in this case,

