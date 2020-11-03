Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

How the Space Station became a base to launch humanity's future

9 minutes to read

Stephen K. Robinson was anchored to the space station's Canadarm2 in 2005. Photo / NASA via The New York Times

New York Times
By: Kenneth Chang

Once derided as a poster child for government waste, the outpost in orbit is now seen as a linchpin for future economic activity in space.

For the International Space Station, Leroy Chiao was, in a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.