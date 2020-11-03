Website of the Year

World

US election: As voting ends, battle intensifies over which ballots will count

10 minutes to read

Voters take pictures with an "I Voted" sign after voting at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Jim Rutenberg, Michael S. Schmidt, Nick Corasaniti and Peter Baker

With the election coming to a close, the Trump and Biden campaigns, voting rights organisations and conservative groups are raising money and dispatching armies of lawyers for what could become a state-by-state, county-by-county legal battle

