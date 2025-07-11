One other person was killed and another wounded in a drone attack on Russia’s western Tula region, Governor Dmitry Milyaev said on Telegram.
In Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, on the border with Russia, a Russian strike hit the city of Chuguiv early today, destroying two private homes and damaging a hospital building, Mayor Galyna Minaeva wrote on Facebook.
Three people were wounded, Minaeva said.
Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, said on Telegram on Friday morning local time that at least 28 people, including two minors, were wounded in Russian shelling on Thursday.
Over the past week, Moscow has pummelled Ukraine with the largest drone and missile barrages since it sent troops into its neighbour in February 2022.
- Agence France-Presse