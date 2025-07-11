Russian air defence systems intercepted 155 Ukrainian drones overnight, with two people killed by drones. Photo / Getty Images

Russian air defence systems intercepted 155 Ukrainian drones in an overnight barrage, the defence ministry said today, with local officials saying at least two people were killed by drones.

From 11pm Thursday to 7am Friday local time, “air defence systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 155 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles of the fixed-wing type”, the ministry said on Telegram, adding that 53 of the drones were shot down over the Kursk region bordering Ukraine.

Earlier, the governor of the western Lipetsk region said one person died after a drone crashed into a farming area.

“Tonight, a drone crashed into the territory of one of the agricultural enterprises of Khlevensky district,” Igor Artamonov wrote on Telegram. The district is about 400km south of Moscow.

“As a result, a fire broke out, which was quickly extinguished,” he said, adding that one person died and another was wounded.