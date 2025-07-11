Advertisement
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill six, including five at school shelter

AFP
Israeli strikes on Friday killed at least six people in northern Gaza, including five at a school-turned-shelter. Photo / AFP

Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli strikes on Friday killed at least six people in the Palestinian territory’s north, including five at a school-turned-shelter.

“Five martyrs and others injured in an Israeli strike on Halima al-Saadia School, which was sheltering displaced persons in Jabalia al-Nazla, northern Gaza,” the agency said

