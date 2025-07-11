Israeli strikes in Gaza kill six, including five at school shelter

Israeli strikes on Friday killed at least six people in northern Gaza, including five at a school-turned-shelter. Photo / AFP

Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli strikes on Friday killed at least six people in the Palestinian territory’s north, including five at a school-turned-shelter.

“Five martyrs and others injured in an Israeli strike on Halima al-Saadia School, which was sheltering displaced persons in Jabalia al-Nazla, northern Gaza,” the agency said in a brief statement.

In a separate strike on Gaza City, to the south, the agency said at least one person was killed and several others wounded.

In central Gaza on Friday, the Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat said it received several casualties after Israeli forces had opened fire at civilians near an aid distribution point.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which recently intensified its operations in the Gaza Strip as the war against Hamas militants entered its 22nd month.