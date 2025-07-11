The 26-year-old’s van, which is believed to have had mechanical issues, was found by police bogged in bushland in Karroun Hill – but there was no trace of Wilga.

“[It appears] she used pieces of wood to try to free the vehicle from its location, but unfortunately it was unsuccessful,” Inspector Martin Glynn said in an update on Friday.

“It does appear that there’s a soft part of ground she’s gone into and the vehicles sank down into the ground on its base.”

Police are using trackers in the area but Inspector Glynn said recent rain had made it difficult to determine which direction Wilga may have travelled.

Police have not recovered any belongings nearby.

Police, alongside volunteer firefighters and the State Emergency Service, will continue ground searches over the weekend to piece together Wilga’s movements since she was last seen alive 12 days ago.

Earlier on Friday, WA Police Acting Inspector Jessica Securo said the search was now concentrated around Wilga’s van.

“Our information to date is she’s likely to [have] become lost in that area and has potentially walked away from her vehicle,” she told ABC Radio Perth.

A stranger found her walking along a bush track on Friday afternoon. Photo / WA Police via NewsWire

“The terrain – it’s outback country and there’s large rocky outcrops, so although there’s a number of tracks, you can see how it would be easy to become lost or disorientated in that area if you didn’t know it well.”

Wilga arrived at a general store in Beacon – about 333km northeast of Perth – just after midday on June 29, and left five minutes later driving a black and silver Mitsubishi Delica Star Wagon.

Her friends have told police she intended to travel throughout remote and regional parts of WA, and may be travelling to the eastern states.

Friend Denise Kullick told German media outlet Ruhr Nachrichten that Wilga changed her plans to complete a yoga teaching course with a friend to take off alone instead.

“(Wilga’s) friend then alerted the police after she hadn’t responded to her messages for a while,” she said.

“We’re hoping that she’ll come home again. You always try to stay positive.”

Her van was located about 1.10pm on Thursday.

Inspector Securo said a forensics team was examining the vehicle.

“We’ve got a forensic contingent out there this morning, and they’ll be in a position to make a better assessment of the vehicle and its capabilities for that area,” she said.

“Part of my team at major crime division will go through the vehicle and meticulously cover what was in the vehicle, what we believe is outstanding. And that may help to direct our search in a certain area.”

She said Wilga’s vehicle had been located about 35km inland from any main tracks.

Wilga's van was found abandoned with mechanical issues, leading to a search by police and volunteers. Photo / WA Police via NewsWire

Homicide squad Detective Senior Sergeant Katherine Venn, speaking with media on Thursday, said Wilga was last seen in a very remote small farming town.

The detective said people were drawn to the area because of its picturesque, rocky terrain but it could also be inhospitable.

She said the search area was vast, and while they were keeping an open mind, there was no evidence another person was involved in the backpacker’s disappearance.

“At the moment this is a missing persons investigation,” she said.

“There is no indication that there’s any third-party involvement in her disappearance, but our minds are open to any line of inquiry or any information that people bring forward to us.”

Sergeant Venn said all states and territories had an alert on Ms Wilga’s vehicle for any information on her whereabouts, after it was revealed she could be heading east.

“It is also possible that Caroline could be travelling in remote WA and she could be off-grid and not have access to her phone,” she said.

“She certainly had capacity in the vehicle she was travelling in to be self-sufficient for quite some time.

“Her family are understandably distraught and very worried, as any of us would be with a young family member on the other side of the world missing in such unusual circumstances.”

Ms Wilga has been travelling in Australia for the past two years and regularly contacted her family before she vanished.

Her mother, who is from Castrop-Rauxel in Germany, issued a heartbreaking plea on social media following her daughter’s disappearance.

“I’m her mother and need her [sic] help, as I can’t do much from Germany,” she wrote.

“Carolina is still sorely missed.”

She then issued a heartbreaking plea to others in the area.

“If anyone has any information, please contact the police,” she said. “Please keep your eyes open!”

Wheatbelt local Tilly Elizabeth, who lives on a farm near where Ms Wilga was last seen, described the region as “pretty deserted”.

“There’s been a few disappearances in this area,” she said.

“You can drive along a dirt road and not see anyone, out this way, it’s farms then rocks and barren land.”

Ms Elizabeth described Karroun Hill as an isolated lookout surrounded by harsh, dry terrain.

She said although the area attracted locals and visitors, it was easy to lose your bearings.

“Right where the car was found is really the edge of the Wheatbelt’s agriculture, it’s really isolated,” she said.

“The locals know the tracks well, but it’s so easy to get lost or stuck out here.

“Take a few turns on a gravel road and you can’t find your way back. I get nervous if I’m not sure if there’s an end or if it will connect up to bitumen,

“Rain can cover up your tracks, and at the moment it’s freezing, just a couple of degrees at night.”

Elizabeth said the disappearance had shaken the local community.

“Everyone’s really worried, people just want to hear that she’s OK,” she said.

“No one wants to say they’ve definitely seen her, but small towns talk and people want to help.”