Police are using trackers in the area but Inspector Glynn said recent rain had made it difficult to determine which direction Wilga may have travelled.
Police have not recovered any belongings nearby.
Police, alongside volunteer firefighters and the State Emergency Service, will continue ground searches over the weekend to piece together Wilga’s movements since she was last seen alive 12 days ago.
Earlier on Friday, WA Police Acting Inspector Jessica Securo said the search was now concentrated around Wilga’s van.
“Our information to date is she’s likely to [have] become lost in that area and has potentially walked away from her vehicle,” she told ABC Radio Perth.
“The terrain – it’s outback country and there’s large rocky outcrops, so although there’s a number of tracks, you can see how it would be easy to become lost or disorientated in that area if you didn’t know it well.”
Wilga arrived at a general store in Beacon – about 333km northeast of Perth – just after midday on June 29, and left five minutes later driving a black and silver Mitsubishi Delica Star Wagon.
Her friends have told police she intended to travel throughout remote and regional parts of WA, and may be travelling to the eastern states.
Friend Denise Kullick told German media outlet Ruhr Nachrichten that Wilga changed her plans to complete a yoga teaching course with a friend to take off alone instead.
“(Wilga’s) friend then alerted the police after she hadn’t responded to her messages for a while,” she said.
“We’re hoping that she’ll come home again. You always try to stay positive.”
Her van was located about 1.10pm on Thursday.
Inspector Securo said a forensics team was examining the vehicle.
“We’ve got a forensic contingent out there this morning, and they’ll be in a position to make a better assessment of the vehicle and its capabilities for that area,” she said.
“Part of my team at major crime division will go through the vehicle and meticulously cover what was in the vehicle, what we believe is outstanding. And that may help to direct our search in a certain area.”
She said Wilga’s vehicle had been located about 35km inland from any main tracks.