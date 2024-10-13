Under Ukraine’s martial laws, all men aged 25-60 are eligible for the army. Men between 18 and 60 are also banned from leaving the country.

Facing a severe shortage of soldiers, Ukraine reduced the mobilisation age to 25 from 27 and scrapped an “only partially eligible” loophole in April. Punishment was also stiffened for men who did not arrive at their summons. Ukraine has also followed Russia by mobilising its prison population.

Western intelligence analysts estimate Russian casualties to stand at more than 650,000 soldiers. The data for Ukraine’s war casualties have not been released, but its casualties are estimated to be a third or a quarter of Russia’s.

Fatigue and fear of being killed on front lines have sapped Ukrainians’ enthusiasm for signing up to fight in a war that has now lasted for more than two and a half years.

Oleksandr Danylyuk, an associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in London, said: “Mobilisation has begun to be perceived as a one-way ticket, where the only way to end service is to die or become disabled.”

Some men are so desperate to escape mobilisation, they are risking their lives to break out of Ukraine.

In April, the country’s Border Guard Service said at least 30 men had died trying to flee the country since the start of the war, often drowning while trying to swim across fast-flowing rivers or freezing to death on mountain passes.

Russian forces have been making slow but steady progress along the front lines in Ukraine, but on Saturday evening Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian President, said his forces had secured the front line in Russia’s Kursk region, which Ukraine invaded in August.

Prosecutors also said they were investigating the alleged killing of nine Ukrainian soldiers captured by Russian forces in Kursk. They were allegedly stripped naked before being shot.