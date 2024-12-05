Messages that law enforcement officials say were found on bullet casings at the scene of the shooting in front of a New York hotel – “delay” and “deny” – are two words familiar to many Americans who have interacted with insurance companies for almost anything other than routine doctor visits.

Brian Thompson was shot dead outside a New York hotel.

Thompson was chief executive of his company’s insurance division, which reported US$281 billion ($477b) in revenue last year, providing coverage to millions of Americans through the health plans it sold to individuals, employers and people under government programs like Medicare. The division employs roughly 140,000 people.

Thompson received a US$10.2m compensation package last year, a combination of US$1m in base pay and cash and stock grants. He was shot to death as he was walking toward the annual investor day for UnitedHealth Group, UnitedHealthcare’s parent company.

Stephan Meier, the chair of the management division at Columbia Business School, said the attack could send shock waves through the broader health insurance industry.

About seven CEOs of publicly traded companies die each year, he said, but almost always from health complications or accidents. A targeted attack could have much larger implications.

“The insurance industry is not the most loved, to put it mildly,” Meier said. “If you’re a C-suite executive of another insurance company, I would be thinking, what’s this mean for me? Am I next?”

The individual sought in connection to the shooting. Photo / NYPD via AFP

A longtime employee of UnitedHealthcare said that workers at the company had been aware for years that members were unhappy. Thompson was one of the few executives who wanted to do something about it, said the employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the company does not allow workers to speak publicly without permission.

In speeches to employees, Thompson spoke about the need to change the state of health care coverage in the country and the culture of the company, topics other executives avoided, the employee said.

Already, there is heightened concern among some public-facing health care companies, said Eric Sean Clay, president of the International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety. The trade group includes members that offer security to some of the largest health care companies in North America.

“The CEOs are quite often the most visible face of an organisation,” he said. “Sometimes people hate on that individual and wish to do them harm.”

But few healthcare companies provide security for their executives, he said, in part to avoid bad optics or because it may seem unnecessary.

In the hours after the shooting early Wednesday, social media exploded with anger toward the insurance industry and Thompson.

“I pay $1,300 a month for health insurance with an $8,000 deductible. ($23,000 yearly) When I finally reached that deductible, they denied my claims. He was making a million dollars a month,” read one comment on TikTok.

Another commenter wrote, “This needs to be the new norm. EAT THE RICH”.

“The ambulance ride to the hospital probably won’t be covered,” wrote a commenter on a TikTok video in which another user featured an audio clip from the Netflix show Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. In it, the queen makes a dramatic show of faux sorrow over a death.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Dionne Searcey and Madison Malone Kircher

Photographs by: Karsten Moran

©2024 THE NEW YORK TIMES