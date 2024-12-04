He was well-respected by Wall Street analysts, where he was known for his reassuring description of the company’s outlook.

Those who worked with him during his oversight of the company’s government programmes in Medicare and Medicaid said he was responsive to concerns about how to best serve the individuals in those programmes. “Every interaction with him felt extremely genuine,” said Antonio Ciaccia, a consultant who discussed using pharmacists to help provide better care for people receiving Medicaid. “He was a very good listener.”

Pictures of the alleged shooter have been shared by New York Police.

On a recent call with Wall Street analysts and investors to discuss the company’s financial results, Thompson provided a confident voice when questioned. When asked about the employer segment, he told one analyst, “I feel really good about not only our performance, but our cost management inside our commercial business”.

Thompson had presided over the division as it has faced multiple inquiries and has been criticised by congressional lawmakers and federal regulators who accused it of systematically denying authorisation for health care procedures and treatments.

The insurance arm of UnitedHealth Group has also been under federal scrutiny because the parent company was the victim of a broad cyberattack on its billing and payment system, ChangeHealthcare. Private information, including health data, from more than 100 million Americans was compromised in the ransomware attack. The parent company paid US$22 million in an effort to stop the hackers.

After Thompson joined UnitedHealth Group in 2004, he rose steadily, running such key businesses as the company’s government plans, which include its profitable Medicare Advantage operations, which are private plans. UnitedHealthcare’s management of those plans has also been scrutinised by the federal Government.

Before he went to work at United, Thompson spent nearly seven years at PricewaterhouseCoopers, also known as PwC, the large accounting firm. He graduated from the University of Iowa with an accounting degree in 1997.

Police cover evidence with paper cups after Thompson was shot as he entered the New York Hilton. Photo / Bryan R. Smith / AFP

News of his killing rippled through the vast healthcare business communities of insurers, providers and officials.

Gail Boudreaux, CEO of Elevance Health, said: “Leadership in health care is marked by dedication, compassion, and a profound commitment to improving lives, and Brian embodied these qualities and more.”

“Brian’s leadership and dedication to improving health care access and outcomes for millions of Americans will leave a lasting impact,” said Mary Beth Donahue, CEO of Better Medicare Alliance, which represents health insurers and others that participate in the private Medicare Advantage program.

UnitedHealth Group issued a statement shortly before noon Wednesday: “We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him.”

Thompson, 50, lived with his family in a suburb of Minneapolis. He is survived by his wife, Paulette R. Thompson, a physical therapist who works for a Minnesota health system, and two children.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Reed Abelson

©2024 THE NEW YORK TIMES