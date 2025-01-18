Protesters rally during the "People’s March on Washington" protest ahead of the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump. Photo / AFP

Thousands of demonstrators marched through the streets of Washington DC on Saturday in protest against the policies of US President-elect Donald Trump and his Republican Party, two days before the billionaire reclaims the Oval Office.

The “People’s March” has been organised by a collective of civil rights and social justice groups, including the team behind the Women’s March, which drew hundreds of thousands of people to the US capital in the wake of Trump’s first inauguration in 2017.

Participants are highlighting a range of issues which they say are under attack from Trump and his party’s leaders, including abortion access, climate change, the need for better protections against gun violence, and immigrant rights.

Colourful signs and plenty of pink pussyhats – a throwback to the 2017 event – dotted the crowd in downtown Washington, which gathered at three parks before converging for a march to the Lincoln Memorial for a rally.

“These laws endanger our lives. Women are dying,” said demonstrator Aisha Becker-Burrowes, who was barely audible over the crowd’s chants of “my body, my choice”.