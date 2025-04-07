There will be no bus service on the Far North Link’s Kaitāia-Mangonui route on the upcoming public holidays on Friday, April 18, Monday, April 21 and Friday, April 25. Further information on NRC’s BusLink services around the region can be found at buslink.co.nz.

Subsidised trees

Northland Regional Council has subsidised poplars and willows for sale as three metre poles, 1.5 or with the subsidy, prices for the poplars and willows range from $5.75 per pole to $1.15 per wand (GST inclusive). The subsidy is available for orders of 20 or more trees for erosion control. A planting subsidy is also available to help farmers fund a contractor to get their council poplars into the ground. The subsidy offers up to $7 per pole and $1 per stake or wand. For more information on Northland Regional Council poplars and willows, and the planting grant, visit nrc.govt.nz/orderingpoplars or contact the Land Management team on 0800 002 004 or by email nursery@nrc.govt.nz.

Red Shield Appeal

The Salvation Army is launching its annual Red Shield Appeal and donations are needed to help fund the wide range of social services such as foodbanks, financial mentoring and counselling, addiction services, supported accommodation and more. Donate online at salvationarmy.org.nz, phone 0800 53 00 00, or via street collections from May 5.