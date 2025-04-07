Film wins award
A film featuring Northland showman Eddie Hemara, who died last month, has been awarded a People’s Choice Award at the Māoriland Film Festival. Hemara played Papa in a Briar Pomana directed film called Papa’s Chair. The eight-minute movie won best short drama in the festival. Anyone who’s been to a decent shindig in Northland during the past 60 or so years will likely have found themselves dancing or singing along to the beat of the region’s legendary one-man band Hemara. Edward Toka Hemara died late last month, surrounded by family. He was 78.
Heavy rain hit
Most parts of the Far North received close to 100mm of rain over 24 hours last Thursday/Friday with surface flooding affecting several district roads, and Kāeo Library forced to close due to flooding. All other council services were open as normal. According to roading contractors, some district roads were impacted by flooding, but there are no reports of significant damage. Road crews were out checking the network, clearing debris and ensuring roads are reopened as soon as possible. Impacted roads included Ōruru Rd, Peria Rd, Kaitāia-Awaroa Rd, Kenana Rd, Omaunu Rd and Kohumaru Rd.
