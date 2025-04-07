Advertisement
Far North news briefs: Movie award; heavy rain hits and no holiday bus

Northern Advocate
3 mins to read

A film featuring Northland entertainer and showman Eddie Hemara, who died last month, has won a major award.

Film wins award

A film featuring Northland showman Eddie Hemara, who died last month, has been awarded a People’s Choice Award at the Māoriland Film Festival. Hemara played Papa in a Briar Pomana directed film called Papa’s Chair. The eight-minute movie won best short drama in the festival. Anyone who’s been to a decent shindig in Northland during the past 60 or so years will likely have found themselves dancing or singing along to the beat of the region’s legendary one-man band Hemara. Edward Toka Hemara died late last month, surrounded by family. He was 78.

Heavy rain hit

Most parts of the Far North received close to 100mm of rain over 24 hours last Thursday/Friday with surface flooding affecting several district roads, and Kāeo Library forced to close due to flooding. All other council services were open as normal. According to roading contractors, some district roads were impacted by flooding, but there are no reports of significant damage. Road crews were out checking the network, clearing debris and ensuring roads are reopened as soon as possible. Impacted roads included Ōruru Rd, Peria Rd, Kaitāia-Awaroa Rd, Kenana Rd, Omaunu Rd and Kohumaru Rd.

No bus on holidays

There will be no bus service on the Far North Link’s Kaitāia-Mangonui route on the upcoming public holidays on Friday, April 18, Monday, April 21 and Friday, April 25. Further information on NRC’s BusLink services around the region can be found at buslink.co.nz.

Subsidised trees

Northland Regional Council has subsidised poplars and willows for sale as three metre poles, 1.5 or with the subsidy, prices for the poplars and willows range from $5.75 per pole to $1.15 per wand (GST inclusive). The subsidy is available for orders of 20 or more trees for erosion control. A planting subsidy is also available to help farmers fund a contractor to get their council poplars into the ground. The subsidy offers up to $7 per pole and $1 per stake or wand. For more information on Northland Regional Council poplars and willows, and the planting grant, visit nrc.govt.nz/orderingpoplars or contact the Land Management team on 0800 002 004 or by email nursery@nrc.govt.nz.

Red Shield Appeal

The Salvation Army is launching its annual Red Shield Appeal and donations are needed to help fund the wide range of social services such as foodbanks, financial mentoring and counselling, addiction services, supported accommodation and more. Donate online at salvationarmy.org.nz, phone 0800 53 00 00, or via street collections from May 5.

Save

