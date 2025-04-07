“But we are also seeing incredible growth in the new-to-cruise market. People who have may never have considered a cruise are really seeing cruises as an incredible value for money [and] holiday choice, whether they’re at the, I suppose, the contemporary end of the spectrum or even at the upper luxury end, they see the value that cruise delivers.”

Katz said that the average age for cruise ship passengers is dropping – Cruise Lines International Association put it at 49 last year – and more demographics are getting on board as well.

He said part of the appeal is in how you are essentially on a “floating resort” that lets you see the world without having to re-pack your suitcase every few days.

“New Zealanders love to travel, and they very often take extended holidays. So we’re seeing ‘fly cruises’ become incredibly popular, which really opens up the opportunity to combine a cruise and see the world.

“There’s a misperception, I think, often that cruising is a homogeneous product. But we really do see that there is a cruise product for everyone. So no matter what type of holiday you’re looking for, there is a ship or a brand that will appeal to you.”

If people do want to take a cruise, Katz said that it is key to work with an accredited travel agent, largely because of the variety of cruise ships – from the luxury, relaxing type to the more adventurous or family-oriented – and you want to ensure you get one that suits your tastes and sensibilities.

And while a lot of cruising is about where you get off and explore, many ships are honing in on making the onboard experience as luxurious as possible.

“The cruise lines are investing heavily in the onboard products, whether it’s the entertainment or the food, or just the amenities that are available on board. They really are very focused on ensuring that their guests are having the best onboarding experience,” Katz said.

“There are some ships that are now specialising in gourmet dining [and] showcasing the food of the regions that they travel in. I’ve just been on a ship that has a test kitchen on board, and you can actually learn how to cook the food of the region.

“[And] some of the ships have invested heavily in the most beautiful spa experiences on board.”

