With two PhDs between them, their lives had long revolved around demanding careers and academic pursuits. But the pandemic lockdown gave them pause to re-evaluate their priorities.

“Life was just passing us by,” Vicki told Hawke’s Bay Today.

“We had spent our whole adult life working so hard on our careers and been so tired at the end of the day. It came to a point that life just wasn’t enjoyable anymore.”

They took a holiday to Aitutaki in the Cook Islands and spent time on the sea. It was heaven. That sparked a life-changing decision to live and travel around aboard a boat.

Havelock North couple Vicki and Adam Forbes navigate life at sea aboard their 12 metre (40-foot) yacht Te Tāiko.

In 2021, after test-sailing a few yachts, they found Te Tāiko, a 12-metre (40-foot) sailing vessel that they decided would become their new home.

It took them three years to upgrade the boat and meet the safety requirements.

During the process, they sold or gave away nearly everything they owned, packed their car with only the essentials, and moved aboard.

“There was a lot of self-doubt,” Adam said.

“What if we failed? But ... we were on this path, and we were doing it.”

The first night on the boat in December 2021, parked at a marina in Auckland, was a whirlwind of emotions.

“We were exhausted from packing up ... and we stopped and bought pizza at Domino’s,” Adam recalls.

“I think that there was still that anxiety. Coming from a three-bedroom home to a 12m space,” Vicki said.

“We knew very little about sailing.”

But over the next few months, they learned and adapted.

“At home, it was a big space with lots of storage, so we could buy whatever. But on a boat, there’s nowhere to put it, so you don’t buy it. It constrains you,” Adam said.

Te Taiko, the 12m sailing vessel the couple spent three years preparing to become their fulltime home.

Between trips around New Zealand, Adam continued his consultancy work while Vicki lectured remotely. Both reduced their hours to allow for a better work-life balance.

In May 2024, they cast off from NZ and began their first offshore adventure.

The journey took them to Fiji, Vanuatu, and New Caledonia - all aboard Te Tāiko.

“She’s our home, our workplace, and our vehicle for travel, allowing us to see hard-to-reach and off-grid places and experience new cultures,” Adam said.

Vicki and Adam in front of a Hindu temple in Nadi, Fiji, enjoying one of the stops along their journey.

Vicki said Vanuatu was her favourite place.

“The people there are just so kind. They are poor in the money sense, but they’re so happy, so resilient, and they genuinely want to know about you.”

She said the local fishermen have a tradition of welcoming newcomers and offering to trade.

In their first days there, they swapped ingredients to make a birthday cake for a fisherman’s daughter in exchange for local fruits.

“They want goods for goods. Money is not important to them,” Vicki said.

Life on a boat isn’t always smooth sailing - literally. Dealing with unpredictable weather is the biggest challenge. Strong winds and rough seas can turn a peaceful day into a battle for stability.

“At home, if it’s bad weather, you just go inside, shut the door, and you’re still comfortable,” Vicki said.

“If we’re not in the marina and we’re out on anchor the boat’s rocking around, the winds howling, the waves are hitting the boat and you’re up and down.”

“From my perspective, there’s a huge amount of responsibility,” Adam said.

“Legally, I’m responsible for the safety of us: Me, Vicki, and the boat. When you’re out in remote areas, you can’t switch off.”

Isolation is another struggle. Being far from the shore means limited access to basic amenities and social interaction.

The couple lives “frugally”, limiting dining out and prioritising essentials.

During cyclone season in New Caledonia, they paid $7000 for a seven-month marina berth - their largest annual expense.

“But there’s free power and water. People can’t even pay $1000 in rent for a house for a month. And you’re in a foreign country with everything you need,” Vicki said.

Their monthly costs are cheaper than their old life. They anchor for free, generate their own power, and conserve water.

“Besides food, as long as you are out on anchor, you’re (almost) living a free life,” Vicki said.

The sunset at sea over the Pacific Ocean in Fiji on Vicki and Adam's way to Tanna Island.

To keep the adventure going on land when in New Zealand, they recently bought a motorhome.

Adam and Vicki document their journey on their @adamandvickistravels channels on social media, sharing stories of storms, sunsets, cultural exchanges, and the joys and challenges of their lifestyle.

What began as a way to keep in touch with family has grown into a small but dedicated online following, with some supporters.

“We’re not that popular, but the people that watch are genuine. We get awesome feedback,” Vicki said.

“Their support has made the world of difference. It’s not just the financial aspect of it, but it’s more the emotional support,” Adam said.

Beyond the sea: Vicki and Adam recently added a motorhome to their lifestyle.

They are flying back to New Caledonia by the end of April, where Te Tāiko is currently docked.

“We’re hauling out the boat, cleaning it, and then sailing again - back to Vanuatu, then Australia, “Adam said.

“Then we need to decide, do we go to Indonesia? We try not to plan too far ahead.

“One country at a time.

“We’re cruisers. Why hurry?”



