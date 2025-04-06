Israel admitted mistakenly killing over a dozen Palestinian aid workers in Rafah on March 23.
Footage contradicted Israel Defence Force claims, showing ambulances with flashing lights during the attack.
The Palestine Red Crescent Society called for an independent investigation, citing evidence of targeted shootings.
Israel has admitted to mistakenly killing more than a dozen Palestinian aid workers when troops fired on emergency vehicles last month in Rafah.
Mobile phone footage appeared to contradict claims by Israel’s army that it shot at “terrorists [in] suspicious vehicles” during a controversial attack.
The video was recovered from the phone of a Palestinian paramedic who was one of 15 humanitarian workers killed by Israeli forces in the attack on March 23, according to the United Nations and the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).
Eight members of the PRCS were killed, as were six civil defence members and one UN employee.
The investigation cites testimony from Israeli soldiers who were allegedly “surprised” by the arrival of a convoy of ambulances near an abandoned Hamas vehicle that had been engaged in combat several hours earlier. The soldiers testified they then opened fire on several “suspects” who ran from the area, and that they did not know the victims were aid workers.
Israel’s army also claimed that at least six of the victims were found posthumously to be Hamas operatives, the Times of Israel reported.
Accounts from Gaza suggest some of the group had their hands or feet tied and were executed with a shot to the head, which Israel denies.
Their bodies were found in a “mass grave” after the attack, according to Jonathan Whittall, head of the UN office for the co-ordination of humanitarian affairs.
The IDF claims in the investigation that troops informed the UN of the location of the mass grave after they discovered it.
The IDF on Saturday said the deaths were being looked at again in a “thorough examination”.
“All claims, including the documentation circulating about the incident, will be thoroughly and deeply examined to understand the sequence of events and the handling of the situation,” a spokesman said.
Before the footage surfaced, the IDF released a statement condemning “the repeated use of civilian infrastructure by the terrorist organisations in the Gaza Strip, including the use of medical facilities and ambulances for terrorist purposes”.
It said several members of terror groups Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad had been killed in the incident.
The IDF did not comment on the deaths of Red Crescent aid workers but said it had allowed bodies to be recovered from the area.
The PRCS said the new video had been found on a phone belonging to one of the killed aid workers.
The video “clearly shows that the ambulances and fire trucks they were using were visibly marked, with flashing emergency lights on at the time they were attacked”, a PRCS spokesman added.
The spokesman said: “This video unequivocally refutes the occupation’s claims that Israeli forces did not randomly target ambulances, and that some vehicles had approached ‘suspiciously without lights or emergency markings’.”
The president of the PRCS said it had asked for an “independent investigation” into the incident.
“I heard the voice of one of those kids. I heard the voice of one of those team members who was killed and his phone was found with his body and he recorded the whole event,” said Dr Younis Al Khatib at the UN on Friday.