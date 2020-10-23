Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

The relentless shrinking of Trump's base

5 minutes to read

In 2020, Trump faces a drastically different electorate. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Ford Fessenden and Lazaro Gamio

In 2016, Donald Trump confounded the polls in part by generating an unanticipated level of enthusiasm and turnout from a group that had grown increasingly apathetic about elections: white voters without college degrees.

But in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.