At a midnight press conference Chief Constable Serena Kennedy, and Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Ursula Doyle, confirmed the charges over the murders of six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar in Southport.

Sarah Hammond, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Merseyside Police to charge a 17-year-old male, of Banks, Lancashire, with three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder following the tragic incident that took place in Southport this week.”

He will appear at Liverpool City Magistrates’ Court on August 1.

“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

Rumours about the identity of the 17-year-old suspect in yesterday's deadly stabbing attack here have sparked a violent protest. Photo / Getty Images

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

“Our thoughts remain with the families of all of those affected by these harrowing events.”