The man ran off. Photo / 7 News

A group of children have scared off a man who allegedly offered them $20 to "come with him" at a local park.

In video footage, the children are seen recording the man on their mobile phones at Lionel Watts Reserve in Belrose, Sydney's north, last Thursday.

One woman, whose son was at the park, said it was "super creepy".

"$20 to come with him because he had a surprise," Michelle told 7 News

"Thankfully the kids were savvy enough to know that that was not okay."

The man pictured talking to a young girl. Photo / 7 News

The group of seven children challenged the man, taking photos and videos of the moments following the uncomfortable incident.

"I'm also really impressed that they had the nous to do that," Michelle added.

Another concerned parent who was at the park on Saturday praised the children for their actions.

"It's fantastic to see," he said. "Particularly if they come in a group of friends, I think the kids are reasonably good these days at knowing how to handle these sorts of situations."

Local parents are concerned about what happened. Photo / 7 News

Police are investigating whether the same man also offered money to teen girls at nearby Glenrose Village Shopping Centre, according to 7 News.