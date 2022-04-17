Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Jarrod Gilbert: How a mouse made my house his home, outsmarting my cats and me

5 minutes to read
Jarrod Gilbert's cats Blackie and Jawsy have proved spectacularly useless at catching a mouse in his house. Photo / Jarrod Gilbert

Jarrod Gilbert's cats Blackie and Jawsy have proved spectacularly useless at catching a mouse in his house. Photo / Jarrod Gilbert

NZ Herald

OPINION:

I have two cats and both are murderous beasts. But this is not the tale of two killer cats, it's a tale of one mouse. A heroic mouse. Quite possibly the greatest mouse of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.