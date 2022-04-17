'Bounty' on my head: TikToker's chilling claim before alleged acid attack

Jenny Elhassan was treated by paramedics for burns to her right eye, forehead and neck. Photo / TikTok

Jenny Elhassan was treated by paramedics for burns to her right eye, forehead and neck. Photo / TikTok

A Sydney woman who had what is thought to be acid thrown in her face as she live-streamed to hundreds of TikTok followers claimed she had a "bounty" on her head before the terrifying attack.

Jenny Elhassan, 32, detailed the threat in a video just moments before three masked men doused her with corrosive liquid outside Sydney's Old Town Hong Kong restaurant late on Friday night.

She was treated by paramedics for burns to her right eye, forehead and neck.

Police believe the attack was targeted and are now reportedly investigating links between the offenders and a notorious crime family.

However Elhassan has said she doesn't want her attackers punished.

Just hours after the attack, Elhassan yesterday revealed she knew one of her attackers.

"I feel like I just want it to blow over, I don't want anything to escalate," she told Channel 10.

"I feel like if I just let it blow over it will be much better for me."

In another live-streamed video after the attack, a tearful Elhassan with a patch over one eye warned things would "get worse".

"Youse (sic) do not understand, I do not want to escalate this. This is just going to get worse," she told another woman, believed to be a police officer.

"Youse don't understand how bad it will get so please, I don't want to cooperate."

Elhassan had been filming a video for TikTok when the trio jumped out of the vehicle and one of the men threw the unknown substance, believed to be acid, at her.

In a social media clip, filmed from her hospital bed, Elhassan said she feared losing her eyesight. Photo / TikTok

The men got back into the car and drove off while Elhassan was filmed frantically asking for help.

"Water … I can't see … I can't breathe … give me mouth to mouth," she screamed out to her sister Alia in the seconds after the alleged attack.

Afterwards, Elhassan was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital to treat her facial injuries.

In a social media clip, filmed from her hospital bed, Elhassan said she feared losing her eyesight.

"I had my glasses on, imagine if I didn't have my glasses on," she said.

"They threw black acid on my face in the middle of Ramadan."

An acid attack on a Sydney mum in Haymarket last night was captured on her social media livestream. She is being treated in hospital | @mhammond7 pic.twitter.com/ZAuVsigNVl — 10 News First Sydney (@10NewsFirstSyd) April 16, 2022

While providing an update on Saturday, Detective Sean West urged anyone to come forward with details about a vehicle, believed to be a black Mazda SUV CX5 or CX7 model, which was in the vicinity of the crime.

"We don't exactly know what the acid is … it's a corrosive substance," he said.

"We're looking to determine the precise motive.

"We are aware of certain social media videos that are currently being circulated and that is one of the many lines of inquiry that is being investigated today."

Detectives spent yesterday morning combing the scene for evidence and footage from local businesses.

NSW Ambulance inspector Andrew Bibby said when paramedics arrived the woman was struggling to breathe.

"Her face was quite swollen as a result of the chemical substance which was also impacting her vision," he said.