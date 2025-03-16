- Pope Francis was photographed for the first time since being hospitalised for pneumonia in February.
- The Vatican stated he concelebrated mass at the Gemelli Polyclinic, indicating improvement.
- The pope acknowledged his ‘fragile” health in an angelus message, but his condition is stable.
The Vatican on Sunday released the first photograph of Pope Francis since the 86-year-old pontiff was admitted to hospital more than a month ago for pneumonia in both lungs.
The photo shows the pope – bare headed, seated in a wheelchair and wearing a white robe and purple shawl – in front of a simple altar with a crucifix on the wall.
Taken from behind the pope’s right side, his face is not fully visible, but his eyes are open as he looks in a downward direction.