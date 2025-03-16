“This morning Pope Francis concelebrated the holy mass in the chapel of the apartment on the 10th floor of the Gemelli Polyclinic,” the Vatican press office wrote in the photograph’s caption.

Concelebration is the joint celebration of mass by senior clerics.

The release of the photo by the Vatican was significant because the Argentine pontiff has not been seen in public since being admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on February 14 for pneumonia, which for weeks doctors considered critical.

However, he has improved steadily in the past week. In a medical bulletin on Saturday, the Vatican said his condition continued to be stable, although he still required therapy to be administered from the hospital.

In an angelus message to the faithful on Sunday published by the Vatican, the pope addressed his health, sharing that he was “fragile” and “facing a period of trial”.

- Agence France-Presse