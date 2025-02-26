- Pope Francis has shown a “slight improvement” but remains in a “reserved” condition with pneumonia.
- He continues to receive oxygen and perform breathing exercises, with a CT scan showing normal progression.
- Despite his condition, Francis is keeping up with Church matters from his hospital suite.
Pope Francis’ condition has showed “a further, slight improvement”, the Vatican says, maintaining the prognosis for the 88-year-old fighting pneumonia in both lungs is “reserved”.
“The clinical conditions of the Holy Father in the last 24 hours have shown a further, slight improvement,” said the Vatican in its nightly bulletin on the health of the pontiff, who has been in hospital since February 14.
“Although a slight improvement is being recorded, the prognosis remains reserved,” it said.
The Argentine Pope was originally admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital with breathing difficulties and bronchitis, but his condition subsequently deteriorated, sparking widespread concern among Catholics.