The Vatican on February 18, 2025 cancelled two of Pope Francis's events at the weekend as the 88-year-old continues to receive hospital treatment for bronchitis. Photo / AFP

Pope Francis, 88 , is hospitalised with pneumonia in both lungs, complicating his clinical situation.

He was admitted with bronchitis and now requires additional drug therapy for a polymicrobial infection.

Francis is in good spirits, alternating rest with prayer, and has thanked supporters for their prayers.

Pope Francis, who was admitted to hospital last week, is suffering from pneumonia in both lungs and the 88-year-old’s clinical situation remains “complex”, the Vatican said Tuesday.

Francis was admitted to the Gemelli hospital in Rome on Friday with bronchitis after suffering breathing difficulties and the Holy See has cancelled his events until the end of the weekend.

“The laboratory tests, chest X-ray, and the Holy Father’s clinical condition continue to present a complex picture,” the Vatican said in a statement.

It said a “polymicrobial infection” which has come on top of “bronchiectasis and asthmatic bronchitis, and which required the use of cortisone antibiotic therapy, makes therapeutic treatment more complex”.