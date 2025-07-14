Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

German ‘doctor death’ goes on trial for 15 murders

AFP
4 mins to read

German authorities are investigating 96 more cases possibly linked to the accused palliative care specialist. Photo / Getty Images

German authorities are investigating 96 more cases possibly linked to the accused palliative care specialist. Photo / Getty Images

A German doctor will go on trial today for killing 15 patients with lethal injections, in what investigators fear may just be the tip of a deadly iceberg.

The 40-year-old palliative care specialist, named by German media as Johannes M., is accused of killing 12 women and three men between

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save