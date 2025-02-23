The Vatican says Pope Francis took part in mass on Sunday morning in his papal suite in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital. Photo / AFP

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The Vatican says Pope Francis took part in mass on Sunday morning in his papal suite in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital. Photo / AFP

Pope Francis remains in a critical condition , but has not had another respiratory attack.

He is alert, receiving high-flow oxygen and his blood platelet count is stable.

The pope participated in mass at the hospital, but his prognosis remains reserved.

Pope Francis’ condition “remains critical”, but the 88-year-old has not had another respiratory attack, the Vatican said on Sunday, declining again to give a prognosis.

The Argentine pontiff is alert and continues to receive “high-flow oxygen” through a nasal cannula, the Holy See said in its regular early-evening update.

“The Holy Father’s condition remains critical; however, since yesterday evening he has not presented any further respiratory crises,” it said.

Francis was given two units of concentrated red blood cells and his thrombocytopenia “has remained stable”, it said.