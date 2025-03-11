Yesterday, following a week of steady improvements in Francis’ condition, the Vatican said his prognosis was no longer considered “reserved”, or uncertain, meaning his life is no longer at imminent risk.

He would require hospital treatment for “several more days”, it said – with the implication that afterwards, he could go home to the Vatican.

A woman holds a rosary as she prays at the statue of John Paul II outside the Gemelli Hospital where Pope Francis is hospitalised. Photo / AFP

A Vatican source said that Francis still had pneumonia but confirmed there was “no imminent danger” to his life.

Despite the improving scenario, the Vatican said today that it was still unknown when exactly Francis might be released from hospital.

The source denied reports that preparations were under way for Francis’ return to the Santa Marta residence.

Francis missed the start of the Lent religious period last week but there are hopes he might be able to participate in celebrations for Easter, the holiest period in the Christian calendar, which culminates on April 20.

Prayers and meditation

Outside the Gemelli Hospital, an employee of the Santa Marta, Simonetta Maronge, urged the Pope to come home soon.

“May he return to Santa Marta soon. We love him deeply and Santa Marta is empty without him,” she told AFP.

The Vatican source said that the Pope’s spirits were “good”.

The press office said he had prayed in the private chapel next to the papal suite on the 10th floor of the hospital, and that he had taken part remotely in Vatican prayers and meditation.

“The improvements recorded in the previous days have been further consolidated, as confirmed by blood tests and clinical objectivity and the good response to pharmacological therapy,” the Vatican said yesterday.

“For these reasons, the doctors have decided today to lift their reserved prognosis,” it added, although the Vatican said Francis still would need “pharmacological treatment in a hospital setting for several more days”.

Video games

The Pontiff has been doing some work off and on during his hospital stay, making calls and having occasional visitors, according to the Vatican.

Several of the children being treated in Rome’s Bambino Gesu Hospital, which is also run by the Vatican, sent Francis messages and drawings offering other ideas for passing the time.

“Dear Pope, I suggest you get someone to give you a PlayStation,” young Alex wrote, according to the artwork released by Bambino Gesu.

Pilgrims visiting Rome for the 2025 Jubilee holy year celebrations have been praying every night for the Pope, while special services have been held in churches around the world.

“We are praying for the Pope, for his recovery and that he will soon be with us, safe and well, so he can bless us all,” Jose Ochoa, 69, from Mexico, told AFP at the Vatican.

Mimmo Laundando, an Italian pensioner praying outside the Gemelli Hospital, said: “I am hopeful”.

Laundando added that he had always dreamt of being the Pontiff’s chauffeur.

Pope Francis will this week mark 12 years as leader of the world’s nearly 1.4 billion Catholics.

Despite his incipient recovery, his hospital stay – the longest and most serious of his papacy – has revived questions about his future.

The Jesuit pontiff has always held open the possibility of resigning like his predecessor, the German Benedict XVI, although he also insisted he has no intention of quitting.

- Agence France-Presse