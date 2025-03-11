His condition is complex, requiring several more days of hospital treatment, but he’s not in imminent danger.
The Pope’s spirits are good, and he has participated remotely in prayers and meditation.
Pope Francis remains stable after almost four weeks in hospital with pneumonia, the Vatican said today NZT, declining to speculate on when he might go home, the day after doctors indicated he was no longer in danger.
The 88-year-old head of the world Catholic Church has been in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital since February 14 with pneumonia in both lungs, suffering several respiratory crises that sparked real fear for his life.
But a day after indicating that he was out of imminent danger, the Holy See said that the Pope’s condition continued to be stable.
“It is clear that the situation remains stable ... and with these slight improvements within a framework for doctors that remains complex,” the Vatican said.
Yesterday, following a week of steady improvements in Francis’ condition, the Vatican said his prognosis was no longer considered “reserved”, or uncertain, meaning his life is no longer at imminent risk.
He would require hospital treatment for “several more days”, it said – with the implication that afterwards, he could go home to the Vatican.
A Vatican source said that Francis still had pneumonia but confirmed there was “no imminent danger” to his life.
Despite the improving scenario, the Vatican said today that it was still unknown when exactly Francis might be released from hospital.
The source denied reports that preparations were under way for Francis’ return to the Santa Marta residence.
Francis missed the start of the Lent religious period last week but there are hopes he might be able to participate in celebrations for Easter, the holiest period in the Christian calendar, which culminates on April 20.
Prayers and meditation
Outside the Gemelli Hospital, an employee of the Santa Marta, Simonetta Maronge, urged the Pope to come home soon.
“May he return to Santa Marta soon. We love him deeply and Santa Marta is empty without him,” she told AFP.
The Vatican source said that the Pope’s spirits were “good”.
The press office said he had prayed in the private chapel next to the papal suite on the 10th floor of the hospital, and that he had taken part remotely in Vatican prayers and meditation.
“The improvements recorded in the previous days have been further consolidated, as confirmed by blood tests and clinical objectivity and the good response to pharmacological therapy,” the Vatican said yesterday.
“For these reasons, the doctors have decided today to lift their reserved prognosis,” it added, although the Vatican said Francis still would need “pharmacological treatment in a hospital setting for several more days”.
Video games
The Pontiff has been doing some work off and on during his hospital stay, making calls and having occasional visitors, according to the Vatican.
Several of the children being treated in Rome’s Bambino Gesu Hospital, which is also run by the Vatican, sent Francis messages and drawings offering other ideas for passing the time.