Parent-run campaigns highlighting harms have convinced both major political parties to introduce higher, enforceable age limits. Photo / Getty Images

Thousands of parents and teenagers have highlighted social media’s negative impacts, including addiction and other harms, in a major survey.

Six in seven respondents backed age restrictions for social media use, with 16 being the most suggested minimum age.

The New South Wales Government survey, taking in views from 21,000 people, revealed usage steadily increased with a child’s age.

Seventy per cent of 10- to 12-year-olds were already on the apps, while those aged 16 and 17 averaged more than three hours a day.

Young people cited concerns over excessive screen time, with two out of three teens aged 16 to 17 saying social media distracts them from essential tasks, such as schoolwork and family obligations.