America’s top doctor urges smoking-style warning labels on social media

By Peter Griffin
3 mins to read
US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy now wants social media platforms to publish health warnings. Photo / Getty Images

More than a decade ago, a unit of the World Health Organisation classified the radiofrequency electromagnetic fields emitted by mobile phones as “possibly carcinogenic to humans”.

I groaned. At the time, I was running a

