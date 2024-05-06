Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Business

Who is Facebook’s AI assistant really helping?

By Peter Griffin
4 mins to read
The new AI assistant in Facebook is useful, but simply serves to keep you in Zuckerberg’s realm for longer. Photo / Getty Images

The new AI assistant in Facebook is useful, but simply serves to keep you in Zuckerberg’s realm for longer. Photo / Getty Images

The demise of Facebook has long been predicted, but just like NewstalkZB, it actually gets more entrenched as its audience ages. Facebook was used by 79% of New Zealanders aged 16-64 last year, a rate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener