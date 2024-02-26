Advertisement
Business

Facial recognition can identify potential shoplifters, but what impact can it have on the innocent?

By Peter Griffin
4 mins to read
The first time you find out you are in the database may be when a security guard arrives to escort you from a store as a suspected shoplifter. Photo / Getty Images

Sometime during the pandemic, Moore Wilson’s, the Wellington gourmet store I occasionally shop at, started padlocking its selection of large cuts of meat. The delicious eye fillets and rib roasts remain locked away behind a

