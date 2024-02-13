Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Business

Peter Griffin: Sorting fact from fiction - the tools you need

By Peter Griffin
7 mins to read
Spreading fast: Fake news is going viral at an accelerating rate on social media platforms. Photo / Getty Images

Spreading fast: Fake news is going viral at an accelerating rate on social media platforms. Photo / Getty Images

Big Tech platforms and a loose collection of fact-checking organisations are shining more light on dubious claims, but finding the right answer needs to be as easy as a Google search.

This year will go

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener