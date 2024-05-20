Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

Lunar lovelines: New Māori poetry

By Nicholas Reid
4 mins to read
The Māori lunar year, three very different new poets, a centuries-old story and 50 stories and 50 images. Photos / Supplied

The Māori lunar year, three very different new poets, a centuries-old story and 50 stories and 50 images. Photos / Supplied

Hopurangi - Songcatcher: Poems from the Maramataka

By Robert Sullivan (Auckland University Press, $29.99)

Maramataka is the Māori lunar year and Robert Sullivan says in his introduction to Hopurangi – Songcatcher that his poems are

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener