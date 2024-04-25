Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

Hine Toa: An essential yet troubling exploration of Māori identity

5 mins to read
Hine Toa: A Story of Bravery by Ngāhuia te Awekōtuku (left) is out now. Photos / supplied

Hine Toa: A Story of Bravery by Ngāhuia te Awekōtuku (left) is out now. Photos / supplied

This is a strange memoir. It’s a contradiction: honest but often frustratingly oblique; explicit in some places and coy in others; its people and places and times evoked in depth but its narrative also, at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener